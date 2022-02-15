UAE: Indian expat wins Dh500,000 in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

To date, 102 marriage applications have been received since the implementation of the new law in February
UAE20 hours ago
Indian expat Golandaz Ahmad Shaukat has won Dh500,000 in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi’s second weekly electronic draw.
Shaukat is based in Qatar and holds ticket number 114308.
Big Ticket Abu Dhabi took to social media to announce the winner: "Congratulations to Golandaz Ahmad Shaukat! Our second week Dh500,000 weekly electronic draw winner!"
Those who did not get the chance to win this time can enter the draw until February 28 by buying a Big Ticket for The Dream 12 Million promotion.
The next electronic draw will take place on February 22 for tickets purchased from February 15-21.
