UAE: Indian expat wins Dh1 million guaranteed Mahzooz raffle; Dh20 million prize unclaimed

Dressed in a beautiful, embroidered gown, Sheikha Mahra looks absolutely stunning with Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum
Indian expat Aijaz, has taken home the guaranteed Mahzooz prize of Dh1 million, this week.
While the top prize of Dh20,000,000 went unclaimed this week, 42 participants matched four out of five numbers and shared the second prize of Dh200,000, earning Dh4,762 each. 1,360 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received Dh250 each.
In its 137th edition, Mahzooz crowned its 52nd millionaire and saw 1,403 participants take home a total of Dh1,540,000 in prize money.
For only Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of Dh20,000,000 and the new weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant AED 1,000,000 every week to a guaranteed millionaire-to-be.
Mahzooz means ‘lucky’ in Arabic and offers participants a life-changing opportunity to win millions every week. Mahzooz is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community.
The authority urged motorists to take caution
The authority says consumers can use its smart initiatives and services to increase water consumption efficiency and limit waste
The developer did not reveal the name, specific height but had earlier told Khaleej Times that it will be constructed at a prime location on Sheikh Zayed Road
Motorists may also encounter some disruption at a roundabout on a key road during the same period
Earlier, Narendra Modi had announced that both countries will start trade settlement in local currencies
More than 1350 students representing 20 nationalities have joined Dubai Police's summer camp
The clip, which includes an ode to Dubai, featured idyllic sceneries from different pockets of the city