UAE: Indian expat wins Dh1 million after sending home Dh2,000

Indian expat Sajad Ali Batt Abdul Samad Batt on Monday became an instant millionaire as he won Al Ansari Exchange's annual summer promotion.
Sajad became eligible for the draw after sending Dh2,327 through one of Al Ansari Exchange branches. He was the ninth millionaire of the yearly drive.
Besides crowning its ninth millionaire, the remittance centre also gave away other prizes to its customers.
Sabri Alozaibi, a Yemeni expat, won a brand-new Mercedes Benz, while Junaid Ahmed Sajjad Zaheer Joiya, an expat from Nepal, and Keshar Hum Bahadur Karki, a Pakistani national, walked away with half a kilogramme of gold each.
The draw took place in the presence of senior officials of Al Ansari Exchange, the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai and members of the media.
“We are proud to announce another successful annual Summer Promotion concluded in August 2022, witnessing over 7 million entries," said Ali Al Najjar COO of Al Ansari Exchange.
"We extend our warmest congratulations to Sajad Ali Batt Abdul Samad Batt, for becoming Al Ansari Exchange’s 9th millionaire. We also congratulate all other campaign winners and express our gratitude to our sponsors Bank Alfalah and Banque de Caire for their support and of course our valued customers for contributing to the success and continuity of this campaign that has been running for 9 years in a row. This achievement is a true reflection of our customers’ trust in our services as we continue to see growth in participation across all the emirates.”
Al Ansari Exchange also gave away 12 iPhone 13 smartphones during the campaign’s weekly draw, along with a cash prize of Dh95,000 for eight selected customers.
The draw was open to all eligible transactions made via the Al Ansari Exchange app, digital channels, as well as through any of the company's more than 220 branches.
