UAE: Indian expat wins Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw for second time

The expat is hopeful of winning the Dh12 million jackpot on March 3.

Supplied

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 2 Mar 2022, 11:38 AM

An Indian expat based in Abu Dhabi has won the Big Ticket draw for the second time.

Saidali Kannan, Abu Dhabi resident, is the newest winner of the electronic weekly draw and pocketed Dh500,000.

Kannan, who works as a private chef in Abu Dhabi, has been buying tickets for the past 24 years. He first won a cash prize way back in 1998. After trying his luck for all these years, he has won again in 2022.

Kannan’s friend Abdul Majeed said they have been jointly buying tickets for decades now.

“I have been sharing tickets almost every month with Saidali for the last 20 years. I believe he’s very lucky. I have been doing this for a very long time. And it has finally paid off.”

Kannan bought his ticket on February 22. The Dream Dh12 million draw, Dh1 million second prize and five other prizes will be announced tomorrow -- and Majeed is now hoping to strike the big jackpot.

“I have received a call from Bouchra informing me about this win. I am now looking forward to Richard’s call on March 3 informing me I have won Dh12 million,” he added.

Meanwhile, the weekly draw continues this month with prize money of Dh300,000.