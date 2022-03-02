UAE: Indian expat wins Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw for second time

Expo 2020 Dubai: Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, other global leaders to attend ABLF Awards Gala
The Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa will also be present
UAE1 day ago
An Indian expat based in Abu Dhabi has won the Big Ticket draw for the second time.
Saidali Kannan, Abu Dhabi resident, is the newest winner of the electronic weekly draw and pocketed Dh500,000.
Kannan, who works as a private chef in Abu Dhabi, has been buying tickets for the past 24 years. He first won a cash prize way back in 1998. After trying his luck for all these years, he has won again in 2022.
Kannan’s friend Abdul Majeed said they have been jointly buying tickets for decades now.
“I have been sharing tickets almost every month with Saidali for the last 20 years. I believe he’s very lucky. I have been doing this for a very long time. And it has finally paid off.”
Kannan bought his ticket on February 22. The Dream Dh12 million draw, Dh1 million second prize and five other prizes will be announced tomorrow -- and Majeed is now hoping to strike the big jackpot.
ALSO READ:
“I have received a call from Bouchra informing me about this win. I am now looking forward to Richard’s call on March 3 informing me I have won Dh12 million,” he added.
Meanwhile, the weekly draw continues this month with prize money of Dh300,000.
The Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa will also be present
UAE1 day ago
The Cabinet also adopted an 'Emirati ecosystem' to promote the principles of tolerance and coexistence in working environments
UAE1 day ago
NMC Healthcare has seen 100 patients avail this new service within the first year
UAE1 day ago
Petrol prices in the country have crossed the Dh3-mark per litre
UAE1 day ago
Relief sent during the past 10 years amounted to Dh100 million
UAE1 day ago
The Expo School Programme offers four immersive journeys, allowing students the chance to embark on educational tours
UAE1 day ago
The degree of their exposure to abuse is assessed using a set of questions
UAE1 day ago
The convicted man was also asked to compensate the kin of the victim with Dh150,000
UAE2 days ago