UAE: Indian expat hits jackpot, wins Dh12 million Big Ticket draw

Second prize of Dh1 million was bagged by Ajith Variyath

By Web Desk Published: Thu 3 Mar 2022, 9:07 PM Last updated: Thu 3 Mar 2022, 9:32 PM

Mohammed Sameer Alan, Indian expat based in Dubai won Dh12 million, in the Big Ticket raffle draw held in Abu Dhabi.

Alan won with his ticket number 192202 brought on February 27.

The second prize was bagged by Ajith Variyath and he took home Dh1 million with ticket number 273166. Variyath also hails from India.

Meanwhile, the weekly draw continues this month with prize money of Dh300,000.

