UAE: Indian Embassy to provide bus service for Yoga Day celebrations

Free transportation will be available on a first come, first served basis

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Mon 20 Jun 2022, 12:11 PM

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi is providing free transportation for the anyone who wishes to join the eighth International Day of Yoga celebrations, to be held at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Sunjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador to the UAE, noted that Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, will be the chief guest. He welcomes all community members to participate in the grand event.

“The Embassy of India will celebrate the International Day of Yoga on June 21. We will do it in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council,” the ambassador said.

The day will be held under the theme: ‘Yoga for Humanity’ with the participation of different yoga studios.

With a large number of registered participants, free bus service will be offered from two key locations in the city: Abu Dhabi City Municipality, Gate 12 on the Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street (popularly known as Salam Street) and the pick-up and drop off point at Madinat Zayed Shopping Centre.

The bus service will be from 5 pm to 6.30 pm. Entry to the buses will be facilitated on first come, first served basis and only to the people carrying green status on Al Hosn App.

At the stadium, participants will be provided with yoga T-shirts at the registration desk. Yoga mats will be placed at the ground along with water bottles and energy drinks.

Yoga sessions start at 6 pm and by 7.30 pm, the common yoga protocol will commence in the presence of Sheikh Nahyan. After the event is over, participants can take the yoga mats and t-shirts along with them. Return buses will start operating from 8.40 pm.

The link to register for participation at the stadium is: https://www.premieronline.com/event/8th_international_yoga_day_5995

A yoga session will be held under the dome of the Louvre Abu Dhabi earlier in the day, and in the afternoon there will be a family yoga session at the Children’s Museum. To register, visit: https://www.louvreabudhabi.ae/en/programmes/international-day-of-yoga

