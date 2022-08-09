Look: UAE space centre gifts envoy with Indian tricolour carried by first Emirati astronaut

It was taken during his maiden flight to the International Space Station in September 2019

by Nandini Sircar Published: Tue 9 Aug 2022, 12:29 PM Last updated: Tue 9 Aug 2022, 1:35 PM

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi has posted images of the Indian Ambassador to the UAE receiving an Indian flag by MBRSC officials that was carried by the first Emirati astronaut to space in 2019.

In a recent post, Salem Humaid Al Marri, director general of Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) is seen presenting the special flag to the Indian Ambassador Sunjay Sudhir.

The first Emirati astronaut Maj. Hazzaa Al Mansouri carried an Indian flag to space during his maiden flight to the International Space Station (ISS) in September 2019.

Salem Al Marri shared glimpses of the meeting as he wrote, “I was delighted to welcome HE Sanjay Sudhir Ambassador to the UAE and HE Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India to Dubai, to MBRSC, where I introduced them to our programmes. We have significant space collaboration prospects with India, which we will work to strengthen.”

Conversely, the Indian embassy tweeted, “that space can be a new frontier for India-UAE strategic partnership.”

It also mentioned that the ambassador met the director general, the two sides then talked about cooperation in the space sector and received the Indian flag carried to the ISS by the first Emirati astronaut in September 2019.

Celebrating the tricolour on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day, marked on August 15, the mission also posted the hashtags #AzadKaAmritMahotsav and #HarGharTiranga.

ALSO READ: