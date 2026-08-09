UAE Indian embassy invites citizens to celebrate 80th independence day on August 15

The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi has invited members of the Indian community and friends of India across the UAE to join celebrations marking India’s 80th Independence Day.

The celebrations will take place on August 15, 2026, at the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi, with the programme beginning at 6.30am.

The national flag will be hoisted at 7am, followed by celebrations marking the occasion and bringing the Indian community together to commemorate the country’s Independence Day.

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The event is expected to provide an opportunity for members of the community and friends of India to come together, honour the significance of the day and celebrate India’s heritage and national spirit.

Last year, hundreds of members of the Indian community gathered at the Indian Consulate in Dubai to celebrate India’s 79th Independence Day.

Families, children and seniors came together for the occasion, with many dressed in the colours of the Indian tricolour and waving flags as they marked the national day with pride.

The celebrations began with the hoisting of the Indian flag and the national anthem, followed by an address from then Consul General Satish Sivan, who highlighted India’s progress and the important role of the Indian diaspora in strengthening ties between India and the UAE.

The formal proceedings were followed by cultural performances featuring traditional and contemporary Indian music and dance.

A Tiranga photo exhibition was also held, showcasing the history and evolution of India’s national flag.

Last year, the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, was illuminated in the colours of the Indian flag on August 15 to mark India’s 79th Independence Day.

Crowds gathered in Dubai to watch the tricolour light up the iconic landmark, with footage capturing the Indian flag displayed across the skyscraper’s facade. The display took place at 7.50pm and was shared by the Indian Consulate in Dubai.