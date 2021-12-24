UAE: Indian couple with newborn twins win Dh1 million in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket draw

Sharjah-based Bijesh Bose, a new father, is enjoying a perfect December

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 24 Dec 2021, 4:19 PM

An Indian couple won Dh1 million in the Big Ticket draw just two days after being blessed with twin babies.

Sharjah-based Bijesh Bose, a new father, is enjoying a perfect December. On Saturday, when Bose stepped out of the hospital to buy lunch, where his wife gave birth to twins, little did he realise he would return a millionaire.

“Just two days ago my wife gave birth to twins and today I’ve won Dh1 million with Big Ticket. I believe my two new babies have brought extra luck into my life and that is the reason for my win today,” Bose said after receiving the phone call from Big Ticket host Bouchra, who told him about winning the weekly Dh1 million electronic draw.

Asked how he would spend his winnings, Bose said: “I haven’t thought of anything yet. First, I have to divide the money among a few of my friends and colleagues who shared this ticket with me. After the excitement settles, I’ll start planning how to put the money to good use.”

ALSO READ:

Residents can purchase tickets until the end of the month and stand a chance to win Dh1 Million at the electronic draw on January 1 and also Dh25 million grand prize, Dh2 million second prize or four other cash prizes on January 3.