No passport, no contact: How officials helped trace Indian mother in UAE after years

After nearly seven years in the UAE, an Indian woman has returned home to Odisha following a search effort triggered by a Facebook video and her family's constant efforts. Her return was made possible by the Indian Consulate's intervention and support from the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Hasta Mahananda, a single mother of three from Odisha, had been working in the UAE since 2019 for an Indian family, an official from the Indian Consulate told Khaleej Times. She was sponsored by a company that brought her to the UAE on a different visa and later employed her as a housemaid.

Hasta travelled back to India once with her employers in 2022, but after returning to the UAE, contact with the family completely broke down. The family she was working for restricted her communication and did not allow her to travel back to India.

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Over time, she remained in the country, continuing as a domestic worker. According to an Indian consulate official involved in the case, her passport was retained illegally by the sponsor, and her ability to travel or communicate freely was significantly constrained. Her family in Odisha eventually lost all contact with her, prompting growing concern for her welfare.

After approaching several authorities in Odisha, her relatives took the matter to the Odisha High Court, which in turn sought clarity on her whereabouts and safety. The High Court then contacted the Indian Mission in the UAE and requested that the matter be escalated through diplomatic channels.

What followed was a series of investigations and interventions across legal, consular, and administrative channels in India and the UAE.

Around the same time, a short Facebook video surfaced in which Hasta appealed for help to return home. The post, circulated by community groups, was flagged to consular officials by members of the Odia Samaj. However, she provided no information about herself, and this hampered the search.

However, the date of birth provided by the Odisha High Court helped them get started. The consular teams tried to trace her passport in New Delhi, but even there, they faced an issue because the registered name was different. Finally, after sifting through all records and visa history, they located her sponsor details, identified her employer, and local contacts.

The Indian authorities contacted the sponsor, and on May 12, a company manager arrived at the Consulate General in Dubai, accompanied by Hasta.

During discussions, she stated she was safe but confirmed she had repeatedly been denied permission to travel home. Officials subsequently directed the employer to settle outstanding dues, including salary and end-of-service benefits, and to regularise her exit process, including cancellation of her visa.

However, Hasta had no bank account and not enough money to finalise her papers. The mission used the Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICW Fund) to arrange her accommodation for around two weeks and book her flight back to India. Officials also covered overstay penalties and helped her with the final travel documentation.

She has since returned to India and is expected to be reunited with her three daughters in Odisha.

While the official did not comment on any actions against the company in question, it was noted that cases involving labour exploitation or visa irregularities are typically reviewed, and appropriate legal action is taken. Companies found guilty are also blacklisted by the Mission.