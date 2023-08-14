UAE: Indian, Bangladeshi expats win Dh100,000 each with Big Ticket

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 11:24 AM

Indian expats from Dubai, Qatar, and a Bangladeshi man residing in Sharjah, are among the four lucky winners of the Dh100,000 weekly e-draw held by Big Ticket in Abu Dhabi.

Throughout this month, Big Ticket will be giving away Dh100,000 to four customers every week.

Mohammad Hasan Tarek, a 33-year-old Bangladeshi living in Sharjah, is thrilled after winning this month’s first weekly draw. Tarek owns a painting and decoration shop. About seven months ago, he and a group of 10 friends started trying their luck after seeing a video on Facebook of a Bangladeshi winner.

“I will share the prize with my group and invest my portion to grow my business. I would like to express my gratitude to all the organisers of Big Ticket for changing so many lives and helping people turn their dreams into reality,” said Mohammad.

The second weekly e-draw winner is Nabil Binu, a 39-year-old systems engineer and father of two children, who resides in Qatar. He has been buying Big Ticket with his 20 friends.

“I am so happy and thankful. I will use my portion to go on holiday with my family, who are in India before school starts. For everyone out there, don’t give up. We won after 5 years, and we will not give up until we win the grand prize,” Nabil noted.

Meanwhile, Aneesh Kumar, the third winner, is a 34-year-old expat based in Dubai. The Keralite has been working as a consultant in a cybersecurity company.

Kumar has been buying Big Ticket for the past three years with his four colleagues.

“I am very happy to see my name on the Big Ticket website as a winner,” said Aneesh.

“This prize will help me pay the down payment for my dream car BMW. I would like to advise everyone to keep on trying and don’t give up.”

And the final and fourth winner for the week is Charan Deep Singh, who resides in India. He purchased his lucky ticket number 085959, on August 3 from the Big Ticket website.

Those who purchase raffle tickets during August are automatically entered into one of the weekly electronic draws that will see four winners walk away with Dh100,000 each, every week.

Anyone who purchases tickets by August 31, will stand the chance to win a Dh20 million grand prize or the other nine cash prizes on September 3. Tickets can be bought online at www.bigticket.ae or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.

