UAE, Indian and French foreign ministers hold tripartite meeting in New York

Leaders discuss bilateral cooperation and strategic partnership

By WAM Published: Tue 20 Sep 2022, 3:56 PM Last updated: Tue 20 Sep 2022, 3:57 PM

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has held a tripartite meeting with Catherine Colonna, Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, and Dr. S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India.

The meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, touched on bilateral cooperation relations and strategic partnership and ways to further develop them to support the three countries' efforts to achieve economic prosperity and sustainable development.

Sheikh Abdullah also reviewed with Colonna and Dr. Jaishankar a number of issues of common interest, including climate change and ways to promote global efforts to combat it, especially with the UAE hosting the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) in 2023.

The meeting covered the developments on the regional and international arenas and the importance of strengthening international cooperation in facing global challenges, including energy and food security.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah said that the UAE has distinguished relations and a fruitful strategic partnership with India and France, noting that the three countries have common visions and aspirations to achieve sustainable growth in their societies to achieve progress and prosperity for their peoples.

For their part, Dr. Dr. Jaishankar and Colonna highlighted the significance of this tripartite meeting and its role in strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership with the UAE at all levels.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs and the UAE Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN.