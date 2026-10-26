UAE-India travel: Air India Express to shift Sharjah flights to Navi Mumbai airport

Air India Express will shift its existing Sharjah flights from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to the new Navi Mumbai International Airport as part of a phased transition expected to be completed by summer 2027.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The move is part of a wider plan announced by Air India Group and Adani Airports on Sunday to transfer selected domestic and West Asia services to Navi Mumbai International Airport, supporting the redevelopment of Terminal 1 at Mumbai’s existing airport.

According to the airline, Air India Express will begin operations from Navi Mumbai International Airport in December 2026, starting with four daily domestic flights. Planned services to Kuwait and existing services to Oman will follow from January 2027.

The airline will progressively transition services to Sharjah, Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, Doha and Muscat, with the process expected to be completed by the International Air Transport Association’s Northern Summer 2027 season.

However, the airline has not announced an exact date for the transfer of Sharjah flights or released revised schedules for the route.

What changes for UAE passengers?

The transition means passengers travelling on affected Air India Express services between Sharjah and Mumbai will eventually use Navi Mumbai International Airport instead of Mumbai’s existing airport.

Travellers will need to check their booking details as the airline gradually moves services to the new airport, particularly those planning onward connections or arranging transport in Mumbai.

Air India Group said operating from both airports would provide travellers with greater choice and convenience while improving connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The phased transition is also designed to maintain the airline’s existing operations and preserve its operating slots at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport while Terminal 1 undergoes redevelopment.

More Gulf routes to move

Sharjah is among several Gulf destinations included in the airline’s transition plan.

Air India Express will also move services to Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, Doha and Muscat to Navi Mumbai International Airport in phases.

The airline said planned Kuwait services from the new airport remain subject to the necessary regulatory approvals.

The transition forms part of a wider programme involving domestic and international airlines as Mumbai develops a dual-airport system to support growing passenger demand.

New airport to support future growth

Navi Mumbai International Airport is being developed with advanced technology, multimodal transport connections and infrastructure designed to accommodate future aviation growth.

Adani Airport Holdings Limited welcomed Air India Group’s decision to begin operations from the new airport, saying it would support connectivity and provide passengers with a more seamless travel experience.

Air India Group said the move would allow it to continue serving the Mumbai market while supporting the redevelopment of the existing airport.

The transition will begin with domestic services in December 2026, followed by selected international routes from January 2027, before the broader transfer is completed by the Northern Summer 2027 season.