Air India Express to start direct flights from Navi Mumbai to Abu Dhabi in July

Air India Express is set to become the first airline to operate international services from Navi Mumbai International Airport, with direct flights to Abu Dhabi beginning July 15. The move expands travel options for passengers across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and strengthens air connectivity between India and the UAE.

The new route offers a second gateway to Abu Dhabi for travellers from India’s financial hub, improving accessibility and convenience for the large diaspora and business traffic between the two cities.

First international flight from Navi Mumbai

The service between Navi Mumbai and Abu Dhabi will begin as a twice-weekly operation from July 15, 2026, before increasing frequency later in the month.

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Bookings for the new Navi Mumbai-Abu Dhabi route are now open across the airline’s website, app and major booking channels ahead of launch.

The airline’s announcement marks a key development for Maharashtra’s newest aviation hub, positioning it on the international map with direct connectivity to West Asia.

India–UAE flight connectivity

With the addition of Abu Dhabi, Air India Express will operate 30 weekly flights from Navi Mumbai, connecting the airport directly to Abu Dhabi, Bengaluru, and Delhi.

The airline’s presence across Maharashtra continues to expand, with more than 95 weekly flights from Mumbai, over 100 from Pune, and 14 from Nagpur.

It also continues to operate one of the largest India–West Asia networks, linking multiple Indian cities with destinations across Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.