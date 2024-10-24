UAE-India travel: Flights to Kolkata delayed ahead of Cyclone Dana landfall

A flight from Dubai to Kolkata scheduled for Friday, October 25, will be delayed for eight hours due to the temporary closure of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in anticipation of Cyclone Dana’s expected landfall tomorrow.

“Emirates flight EK570 from Dubai to Kolkata scheduled on October 25 at 2.05am has been delayed due to adverse weather conditions associated with Cyclone Dana and the subsequent suspension of operations at the airport,” an Emirates spokesperson told Khaleej Times on Thursday.

“The flight is now scheduled to depart at 10am local Dubai time on October 25 (Friday). We apologise for the inconvenience, but the safety of our crew and passengers is our top priority and will not be compromised,” the spokesperson added.

Etihad Airways flight EY258 from Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport (AUH) to Kolkata International Airport (CCU) scheduled to depart on Thursday has also been delayed. “Subsequently, the return flight EY259 from Kolkata International Airport to Abu Dhabi tomorrow (October 25) will also be delayed,” noted the airline spokesperson, adding: “Etihad Airways is monitoring the situation and will be providing regular updates.”

Dubai-based carrier flydubai said they have no flight to Kolkata on Thursday evening. Indian authorities earlier announced the suspension of operations at Kolkata international airport for 15 hours starting 6pm on Thursday as a precautionary measure against expected severe weather conditions brought by Cyclone Dana. Nearly 1.5 million people in the path of the approaching cyclone in Odisha and West Bengal are also reportedly being evacuated. ALSO READ: Over a million Indians flee, flight operations suspended as Cyclone Dana approaches