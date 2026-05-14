UAE, India to address energy strain during Modi’s visit: Minister

As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to land in the UAE on May 15 for the first leg of his five-nation tour, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy has said energy security will be one of the topics of his visit.

Speaking to ANI ahead of Modi's arrival, Al Hashimy said energy had been "weaponised" through the holding hostage of the Strait of Hormuz, causing supply disruptions felt at the household level globally, including in India. "That is something that will certainly feature in our conversations tomorrow," she said.

Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will meet on Thursday, where they are expected to discuss these subjects.

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Al Hashimy also offered a direct explanation for the UAE's recent Opec departure, saying the "primary reason" was that the country "was not producing to the full potential" of its capacity, at a time when the world is already struggling with supply shortages.

It is important to highlight that the UAE has always been, and continues to be, a responsible global player in the energy space Reem Al Hashimy

Discussions are also expected to cover maritime security and the uninterrupted flow of trade through critical corridors like the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most vital oil transit routes.

On the defence front, both sides are expected to advance cooperation following the Letter of Intent signed during Sheikh Mohamed's visit to India earlier this year, covering defence industrial cooperation, cybersecurity and counter-terror coordination.