UAE-India ties: Sheikh Mohamed, PM Modi to hold virtual summit

Photo for illustrative purposes

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 16 Feb 2022, 4:45 PM Last updated: Wed 16 Feb 2022, 4:47 PM

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual summit on February 18.

Sheikh Mohamed and Modi are expected to outline their vision for the historic and friendly relations between the two countries at a time when India is celebrating 75 years of it independence and the UAE celebrated the 50th anniversary of its foundation.

The two leaders will also discuss bilateral cooperation and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

In recent years, bilateral relations between India and the UAE have strengthened in all areas, and both sides have embarked upon a comprehensive strategic partnership. Modi visited the UAE in 2015, 2018 and 2019, Sheikh Mohamed visited India in 2016 and 2017. Ministerial visits between the two sides have also continued, including three visits by S. Jaishankar, India's External Affairs Minister, and a visit by Piyush Goyal, India's Minister for Commerce and Industry, in 2021.

Both sides collaborated closely during the Covid-19 pandemic in critical areas of healthcare and food security. Bilateral trade, investment and energy relations have remained robust. The two sides are also strengthening their cooperation in new areas of renewable energy, start-ups and fintech. India is participating in Expo 2020 Dubai with one of the largest country pavilions.

A major initiative in bilateral relations is the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Negotiations for CEPA were launched in September 2021 and have been completed. The agreement will take India-UAE economic and commercial engagement to the next level. UAE is India’s third largest trade partner, and bilateral trade and investment ties are expected to see significant enhancements.

Modi has expressed India’s appreciation to the leadership of UAE for supporting the Indian community during the pandemic. The UAE leadership has also been appreciative of the contribution of the Indian community in its development.

Both sides had agreed on an Air Bubble Arrangement in 2020 during the pandemic, which has enabled travel between two countries despite challenges posed by Covid-19.