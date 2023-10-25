UAE: India, Filipino, Pakistani expats win Dh100,000 each in latest Mahzooz draw

Anwar, from Pakistan, was inspired by fellow countrymen Junaid's Dh50-million win and decided to participate in the raffle

In the 151st draw of the Mahzooz Saturday Millions raffle, fortune favoured three UAE expats who won Dh100,000 each. The lucky recipients of this windfall are Vijay from India, Agustin from the Philippines, and Anwar from Pakistan.

Vijay, a long-term resident of the UAE for 18 years, is a proud father of a 19-year-old daughter who is currently pursuing her education in India. As a project coordinator employed by a private marble company, he has been a dedicated Mahzooz participant from the very inception, frequently playing once or twice a month. While checking his Mahzooz account on Saturday night, he was elated to discover his win. While he dreamed of securing the grand prize of Dh20,000,000, Vijay was overjoyed with his raffle winnings and plans to invest this sum in a small business venture in the UAE. His previous smaller wins with Mahzooz had served as motivation to keep participating.

Agustin, who is originally from the Philippines, has been a resident of the UAE for 19 years, where he currently calls Al Ain his home. Leading a single life with two adopted sons, aged 26 and residing in the Philippines and Florida, respectively, Agustin received an unexpected email notifying him of his win on a Saturday night. At first, he assumed it was just another Dh5 prize, similar to what he had won the previous week. However, to his amazement, he discovered on Sunday morning that his raffle ID had been listed as one of the winners of the Dh100,000 prize.

Despite participating in various other draws across the UAE, Agustin trusts Mahzooz most for its authenticity and transparency. With his newfound fortune, this talented fashion designer harbours plans to return to the Philippines in 2025 and launch a business.

The third raffle winner, Anwar, from Pakistan, has recently moved to Dubai to work for a transportation company. A father of two young children, aged 3 years and 4 months, who reside back home, Anwar received the life-changing news while watching the live draw with his friends on a Saturday evening. The announcement left him overjoyed and almost in disbelief over his stroke of luck.

Anwar learned about Mahzooz through the renowned Mahzooz multi-millionaire Junaid, who also hails from Pakistan and had previously won Dh50 million. Inspired by Junaid's success story, Anwar decided to register with Mahzooz. In 2023, he purchased a total of five lines and, while he had previously won the Dh5 prize twice and a complimentary Dh35 free line, he now added another impressive achievement to his list – winning the raffle draw prize of Dh100,000.

As a young winner, Anwar envisions travelling the world, including a dream of visiting Canada, while planning to invest in a small transport business in the UAE.

