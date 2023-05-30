UAE: India expat living in Saudi Arabia wins Dh2 million cash prize with Idealz

By spending only Dh50, Rinu entered the draw that made him a multi-millionaire overnight

Published: Tue 30 May 2023, 9:02 AM

Idealz, the first-of-its-kin ‘shop and win’ platform, recently announced the lucky winner of Dh2,000,000 of its latest draw, adding another multi-millionaire to its ever-growing family of winners, with the total number now standing at over 4,750 people.

The winner, Rinu Raj, hails from Kerala, India and works as a Marketing Executive in Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia. He lives with his family; his wife who works as a nurse in a hospital, and their son who is currently pursuing his studies.

By spending only Dh50, Rinu entered the draw that made him a multi-millionaire overnight. The ‘shop and win’ campaign, spanning several thrilling weeks, drew in a multitude of participants - united with the hopes of winning a life-altering sum.

Speaking of his big win over a video call from his home in Saudi Arabia, Rinu Raj said: “I received a call from Idealz, and it came as a surprise to me when I was announced as the winner. It was a thrilling experience to learn that I had won this life changing amount. I am thankful to Idealz, which is a very easy to use online shopping website and app where everyone can make purchases and stand a chance to win big prizes.”

True to form, the Dh2,000,000 cash campaign by Idealz delighted the masses, further cementing the brand's reputation as an innovative and one-of-a-kind platform that offers the most rewarding online shopping experience.

Each week, Idealz unveils an impressive lineup of campaigns, inviting customers to embark on an adventure by making online purchases within specific timeframes.

With every spend, customers are awarded a complementary ticket that enters them into a raffle draw to win a coveted luxury prize.

For those eager to explore the current and future campaigns, we invite you to visit www.idealz.com or download the Idealz App, available on the Apple, Android and Huawei platforms.

