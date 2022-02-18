UAE-India: CP, Modi firm up roadmap for future partnership

New labour law expected to reinforce the country’s status as a global destination for talents
UAE1 day ago
India and the United Arab Emirates inked a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) on Friday to boost trade ties even as both sides firmed up a roadmap for future expansion of cooperation, following a virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The trade pact was signed by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Economy Minister of the UAE Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri.
At the virtual summit, Modi and Al Nahyan issued a joint vision statement, titled “Advancing the India and UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership: New Frontiers, New Milestone”.
“The statement establishes a roadmap for a future-oriented partnership between India and the UAE and identifies focus areas and outcomes,” an official statement said.
“The shared objective is to promote new trade, investment and innovation dynamic in diverse sectors, including economy, energy, climate action, emerging technologies, skills and education, food security, healthcare and defence and security,” it said.
The statement said both leaders expressed deep satisfaction at the continuous growth in bilateral relations in all sectors.
It said the CEPA will provide significant benefits to businesses in both the countries, including enhanced market access and reduced tariffs.
It is expected that the CEPA will lead to an increase in bilateral trade from the current $60 billion to $100 billion in the next five years.
New labour law expected to reinforce the country’s status as a global destination for talents
UAE1 day ago
The new mall offers a wide range of shopping, dining and entertainment options.
UAE1 day ago
Retailer reduces prices on electronics, food, household items and others
UAE1 day ago
Health authorities have launched portals that give international patients discounted airfares, hotel stays
UAE1 day ago
Said to be the world's largest safari outside Africa, the attraction is home to 120 species of animals
UAE1 day ago
Archaeologists have unearthed the earliest known structures on the Arabian Peninsula
UAE1 day ago
Political solution is the only way to end the crisis in Yemen, Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh says.
UAE2 days ago
In recent years, bilateral relations between India and the UAE have strengthened in all areas
UAE2 days ago