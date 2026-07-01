UAE in talks with Mercosur trade ambitions after $6.2b non-oil trade in 2025

The UAE has reaffirmed its commitment to concluding a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the Mercosur bloc after non-oil trade between the two sides reached $6.2 billion in 2025.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, said the UAE views its partnership with Mercosur as a strategic pillar of its long-term vision to diversify trade and investment ties with major economic blocs.

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“The world is witnessing rapid geopolitical shifts that are reshaping the global economy,” he said, adding that these developments create an opportunity for the UAE and Mercosur countries to build a balanced and sustainable economic partnership based on shared interests.

He stressed that investment in advanced technologies, future industries, clean energy, skills and knowledge will be essential to achieving sustainable economic growth, while trade remains the principal driver of innovation, productivity and economic diversification.

Mercosur (Southern Common Market) currently has six full member countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay and Bolivia.

The minister said the UAE remains committed to concluding a CEPA with Mercosur following renewed efforts by the European Union earlier this year to strengthen its own relationship with the bloc.

According to Al Zeyoudi, non-oil trade between the UAE and Mercosur reached $6.2 billion in 2025, while investments and joint projects have already generated tangible economic value for member states.

He added that discussions are now extending beyond traditional trade into strengthening food value chains, supporting the global energy transition and expanding logistics connectivity to open new export markets for businesses on both sides.

Al Zeyoudi also said geopolitical developments over the past four months have reinforced the importance of maintaining an open, rules-based global trading system and strengthening cooperation between trusted economic partners.

The UAE has accelerated its CEPA programme over the past four years as part of its strategy to double the size of the national economy and increase non-oil trade. The country has signed or concluded agreements with a growing number of countries and economic blocs, positioning trade and investment as key pillars of sustainable economic growth.

The minister said the time had come for the UAE and Mercosur countries to build a partnership that reflects the ambitions of both economies while delivering long-term opportunities for businesses and sustainable benefits for their people.

The UAE's participation in the summit forms part of its broader strategy to expand its network of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements and strengthen its presence in global markets.