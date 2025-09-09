UAE: In a first, Ajman to host Big Bad Wolf this year; prices to start from Dh2

For the first time ever, The Big Bad Wolf, known as the 'world's greatest book sale', will be making its debut by coming to the emirate of Ajman later this month, offering readers a chance to tap into a wide range of books at reduced prices.

Held under the patronage of Ajman's Department of Tourism Development, the exhibition will run from September 25 to October 5 from 10am to 9pm.

In a statement, the Ajman Media office stated that the book fair represents "a perfect opportunity for all book lovers to discover new titles and enrich their libraries", with more than 250,000 titles up for sale.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Entry to the exhibition, which will take place at the Ajman Youth Centre, will be free of charge, and book prices are set to start from as little as Dh2.

Since its inception in 2009, Big Bad Wolf Books has evolved into global movement, touring 37 cities in 15 countries and territories, including the Philippines, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Myanmar, Pakistan, Singapore, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, UAE and Malaysia.

Andrew Yap, founder of the Big Bad Wolf, said: “We are a global reading advocacy that aims to change the world one book at a time, by encouraging people of all ages to discover the joys of reading."