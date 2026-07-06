UAE improves support for recovering addicts, helps with getting back to society, work

Recovering from addiction is one of the most significant and life-changing decisions an individual can make, marking the beginning of a journey towards rebuilding a stable and healthy future free from the physical, psychological and social consequences of substance abuse.

However, experts stress that deciding to quit is only the first step. Sustained recovery requires continuous support, patience, and determination to prevent relapse and help individuals maintain long-term sobriety.

The UAE has placed strong emphasis on supporting people recovering from addiction through a comprehensive network of treatment, rehabilitation and aftercare programmes.

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These initiatives provide physical and psychological treatment services while ensuring strict confidentiality of personal information, protecting recovering individuals from social stigma that could negatively impact their recovery journey.

Authorities also offer extensive follow-up programmes aimed at helping recovering individuals reintegrate into society and the workforce. These programmes monitor progress and provide ongoing mental health and social support to reduce the risk of relapse.

In addition, preventive support services provide early counselling and guidance for both recovering individuals and their families. Under UAE law, individuals who voluntarily seek treatment for substance use, or whose relatives request treatment on their behalf before any legal action is taken, are exempt from criminal prosecution.

Specialised rehabilitation centres across the country have developed relapse prevention programmes that provide comprehensive physical, psychological, social, and spiritual support.

These programmes focus on helping recovering individuals develop self-awareness, strengthen coping mechanisms and build healthy relationships within their communities.

These efforts align with the UAE’s broader national strategy to combat drug abuse. Earlier, the National Drug Enforcement Authority, in collaboration with the UAE Government Media Office, launched the National Campaign for Drug Enforcement under the slogan 'United as one to rradicate the threat'.

The campaign aims to raise public awareness and reinforce the principle that combating drugs is a shared national responsibility requiring cooperation and community engagement.

Relapse does not mean failure

Experts emphasise that relapse should not automatically be viewed as failure or as evidence that previous recovery efforts were wasted. Individuals in recovery may experience setbacks due to psychological, emotional, or social pressures, particularly during the early stages of treatment.

Moments of weakness, emotional distress, or exposure to past triggers can increase the risk of relapse. As a result, specialists stress that successful recovery extends beyond simply avoiding drugs and requires learning healthy strategies to manage emotions, stress, and everyday challenges.

Recovering individuals are encouraged to focus on the motivations that led them to seek treatment, including rebuilding family relationships, restoring self-confidence, and achieving personal goals. Health professionals note that every day spent free from substance use represents a meaningful milestone in the recovery process.

Family and community support key to recovery

Routine screening and follow-up assessments are considered among the most effective measures to support long-term recovery. While such measures may appear strict, experts say they serve as tools of encouragement and accountability rather than punishment, helping individuals remain committed to their recovery goals.

Treatment specialists also highlight the importance of maintaining structured daily routines and engaging in productive activities. Participation in sports clubs, community programmes and social activities can help recovering individuals develop a more positive outlook and reduce feelings of isolation.

According to studies by the World Health Organisation, integrating recovering individuals into sports and community activities and maintaining structured use of free time can reduce the risk of relapse by up to 35 per cent compared to those who experience social isolation or inactivity.

Experts further stress the critical role families play in supporting recovery by creating a safe and supportive environment built on trust, understanding and open communication. Encouraging healthy habits, educational activities and participation in sports and community events can help individuals regain confidence and successfully rebuild their lives.

Ultimately, specialists say that recovery supported by family warmth, professional care and community engagement offers individuals the best opportunity to maintain long-term sobriety and begin a healthier and more stable new chapter in their lives.