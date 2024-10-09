UAE: Impounded vehicles must be collected within 7 days, Al Ain motorists reminded

Car owners whose vehicles have been impounded in Al Ain city have been reminded to contact the reservation yard, the city's transport authority announced on Wednesday.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport in the Al Ain Municipality urged owners of impounded cars to contact the reservation yard in the Industrial area.

Motorists must come to the yard with official documents within seven days of this notice, which was announced on October 9.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

If the car owner fails to make contact during this seven day period, the impounded car will be written off in favour of the department and sold by the auction without the municipality taking any responsibility towards others.