UAE: Illegal for businesses to charge extra for customers to use credit cards

Buyers can get their money back by filing a consumer protection complaint

By Web Desk Published: Thu 8 Sep 2022, 1:09 PM Last updated: Thu 8 Sep 2022, 1:22 PM

It is illegal for businesses to charge customers extra when they use their credit cards to pay, says Ajman's Department of Economic Development.

According to an official post, buyers have the right to file a consumer protection complaint and get their money back if this happens.

The Department also recently announced the results of the business movement for the first half of the current year, 2022. The number of new economic licenses increased to 2,637, with a growth of 16%, compared to 2,271 licenses in the first half of 2021.

The increase reflects the continuity of recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic, growth, and confidence in the business sector in the Emirate of Ajman.