UAE launches new initiative to ensure steady supply of essential goods

Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, stated that the launch of a National Programme to Strengthen Supply Chain Resilience underscores the UAE’s commitment to bolstering economic security, ensuring the sustainable flow of vital commodities, and reinforcing the nation's readiness to address global geopolitical and economic shifts.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the minister noted that the programme was developed and tested during the period of Iran's egregious attacks on the UAE and several regional countries, aiming to enhance the UAE’s capacity to manage challenges and disruptions affecting global supply chains.

He explained that the programme accounts for ongoing geopolitical and geo-economic developments, including rising logistics and insurance costs, as well as closures and disruptions resulting from regional conflicts and wars.

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Al Zeyoudi noted that essential goods have been comprehensively identified, with over 150 key commodities analysed. While many are currently imported from specific markets, alternative sources have been identified to ensure continued availability during global disruptions.

He stressed that the programme includes plans to localise the manufacturing of several of these goods within the UAE, alongside exploring international investment opportunities in strategic sectors to ensure the uninterrupted availability of essential goods under all circumstances.

The Minister described the programme as a joint effort involving government and private sector entities, with implementation set to begin through agreements with several countries and strategic partners to enhance the UAE’s preparedness.

He added that the 'Make it in the Emirates 2026' platform, launching on May 4, will feature the announcement of these vital goods to investors and business leaders, opening avenues for investment and the transfer of production technologies to the UAE.

Al Zeyoudi affirmed that the programme aims to build an integrated and efficient system capable of responding to regional and global developments, strengthening the UAE’s readiness to adapt to international trade shifts and maintaining its position on the global trade map.

He added that the UAE, through a strategic vision, is keen to diversify import sources, expand global trade and investment partnerships, and enhance international cooperation to ensure sustainable access to vital goods.

He highlighted that the programme marks a significant step in developing a flexible economic system capable of addressing global challenges while enhancing the competitiveness of the national economy.

"Under the directives of the UAE leadership, the nation will continue working with local, regional, and global partners to develop an effective system capable of turning challenges into opportunities that support sustainable economic growth," he concluded.