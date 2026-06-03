Attacks on operating nuclear plants 'unacceptable', UAE and IAEA officials warn

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Attacks on operating nuclear power plants represent a dangerous escalation that should never be normalised as part of military conflict, senior UAE and international nuclear officials said on Tuesday. Speaking during a visit to the UAE, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi strongly condemned attacks on nuclear infrastructure, warning that such actions carry significant risks.

"Any attack on a nuclear power plant is simply unacceptable.” He added that international law, IAEA resolutions and long-established international norms all prohibit such actions. Grossi's remarks followed his visit to the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, where he reviewed the response to the May 17 attack that disrupted external power infrastructure linked to the facility.

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While praising the plant's handling of the incident, Grossi said the attack itself remained a matter of grave concern. "For what we saw, this was a very carefully targeted operation," he said. "Whoever was or is behind this knew exactly what they were doing."

The UAE echoed those concerns.

Hamad Al Kaabi, the UAE's Permanent Representative to the IAEA, described attacks on operational nuclear facilities as a serious threat to both people and the environment. "It is a major escalation. It is a major threat, completely in violation of every international norm and international law in this area.”

Al Kaabi warned that targeting nuclear facilities could have consequences extending far beyond the immediate site of an attack. "Attacking an operating nuclear power plant is not acceptable, should be seen as a serious escalation, and should not be seen as a bargain or part of ongoing attacks.”

According to Al Kaabi, the international community has long treated civilian nuclear facilities as infrastructure that should remain off limits during conflict because of the potential risks involved. "Whoever talks to themselves about attacking an operating nuclear power plant is irresponsible,” he pointed out. "They are breaking all the taboos when it comes to being a responsible citizen of the international community."

Al Kaabi said the incident underscored the importance of preparedness, training and international cooperation in the nuclear sector. He noted that the UAE has participated in international exercises and worked closely with the IAEA to strengthen emergency response capabilities. "The response has been very successful in terms of mitigating the potential consequences of the attack and ensuring the safety and security of the nuclear power plant in Barakah.”

Both officials stressed that protecting civilian nuclear infrastructure remains a shared international responsibility, regardless of political disputes or military tensions.