UAE: Hunt on for offenders who planted illegal hunting traps in Fujairah

Teams of Fujairah's environment authority reacted immediately after a video circulating online showed trapping equipment for wild animals being used in a mountainous area of the city.
The biodiversity team of the Fujairah Environmental Authority located the deserted site which was seen in the video spread on social platforms.
On reaching the location, the trapping tools were found to have already been planted for hunting animals in open wild areas where they take refuge, seeking peace and quiet in nature, away from human activities.
The specialised teams immediately seized all the equipment.
The authority is currently working to find the people involved in this act and take legal measures against them due to their illegal actions that caused damage to the environment.
The authority called upon all members of the community to take precautions in the wilderness and report any such violations to the authority's toll free number - 800368.
