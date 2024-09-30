UAE: Hunt on for offenders who planted illegal hunting traps in Fujairah

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 4:52 PM Last updated: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 4:59 PM

Teams of Fujairah's environment authority reacted immediately after a video circulating online showed trapping equipment for wild animals being used in a mountainous area of the city.

The biodiversity team of the Fujairah Environmental Authority located the deserted site which was seen in the video spread on social platforms.

On reaching the location, the trapping tools were found to have already been planted for hunting animals in open wild areas where they take refuge, seeking peace and quiet in nature, away from human activities.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The specialised teams immediately seized all the equipment.

The authority is currently working to find the people involved in this act and take legal measures against them due to their illegal actions that caused damage to the environment.