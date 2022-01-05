UAE humanitarian projects help improve lives of local communities in Uganda

Projects include construction of health centres, schools, boreholes, water wells and mosques

Supplied photo

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 5 Jan 2022, 6:54 PM Last updated: Wed 5 Jan 2022, 7:00 PM

The UAE has carried out numerous humanitarian projects in Uganda including the construction of health centres, schools, boreholes, water wells and mosques; positively impacting the lives of countless underprivileged families in the country.

Amir Kaliisa, a resident of Kitaka, Gomba district in Uganda and one of the beneficiaries of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) funded projects says his village now has access to clean water following the construction of borehole by the charity organisation.

“We used to trek long distance looking for water and the nearest source was about 4 kilometres. But now we have a borehole in our area serving hundreds of families,” he told Khaleej Times.

Supplied photo

“We thank the people of the UAE for the great support as having clean water in our village has greatly improved our lives.”

Kaliisa noted that the UAE charity organisation is also constructing a healthcare facility in the area which will help improve health services for locals. The ERC also built a large mosque in his community, creating convenience. “Muslims no longer have to walk to the town for Friday prayers,” he said.

The Emirates Red Crescent, the UAE’s biggest charity organisation, has built two schools and over 120 mosques in various parts of Uganda in 2020 and 2021.

Supplied photo

Sheikh Yusuf Huzair Kiluuta, director of Sharia Assembly of Uganda, a non-government organisation says the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment has also been supporting Ugandans, promoting education and healthcare through building schools and hospitals and providing clean water to rural communities.

“With the aid from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, many communities have been able to get clean water for home use as dozens of boreholes and small wells have been built to provide water for residents,” said Kiluuta.

“The establishment has also built schools to educate orphans and children from poor families, built hospitals for communities and distributed clothes and food to people during Ramadan.”

Supplied photo

Abdullah Mukuye, a resident of Kayunga district says his village had a dilapidated mosque but it was replaced by a new one funded by a charity organisation from the UAE.

“The new mosque is big and accommodates hundreds of worshippers especially on Friday during Jumah prayer. We appreciate the support from the UAE people,” he said.

Sheikh Sulaiman Kasegu, director of the Sulaiman Muhammad Kasegu Foundation, who is coordinating with the ERC to implement some of their projects in Uganda said that the ERC also distributes iftar meals to more than 2,000 families daily during the holy month of Ramadan.

“Thousands of poor families in various parts of Uganda benefit from the Ramadan programme financed by the Emirates Red Crescent. We give out food products including rice, flour, sugar, cooking oil and others to the needy so they can prepare decent meals for iftar,” he said.

“We also slaughter hundreds of animals donated by the ERC during Eid Al Adha as part of the Adhuhia (animal sacrificial) programme and give out the meat to thousands of needy families.”

Supplied photo

According to Kasegu, the support from the UAE has greatly helped the Muslim community in Uganda and many villages now have decent mosques and drinking water which has improved their social lives.

“We are so grateful to the ERC. They have built many mosques accommodating 50 to 400 worshippers for various communities and it has greatly helped residents,” he said adding some people in rural areas were worshiping from mud-made structures where as others had to walk long distances to attend congregational and Friday prayers.