UAE human rights institution’s trustees discuss projects under its 100-day plan

Archaeologists have found evidence of people migrating across the Middle East because of climatic events.
UAE1 day ago
The board of trustees of the UAE’s National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) recently came together to examine its achievements within its 100-day organisational plan.
It also discussed a number of human rights files and the preparations for the launch of the official NHRI website and social media pages.
During the meeting, the members of its six permanent committees were assigned, approved and briefed on the internal rules and regulations.
ALSO READ:
Established based on Federal Law No. 12 of 2021, the NHRI UAE is an independent entity with a work charter based on the Paris Principles for NHRIs Act of 1993 and other relevant treaties and conventions.
Archaeologists have found evidence of people migrating across the Middle East because of climatic events.
UAE1 day ago
Dr Anwar Gargash said the UAE's position is firm on the basic principles of the United Nations, international law and state sovereignty
UAE1 day ago
The popular draw saw three lucky winners take home Dh100,000 each.
UAE1 day ago
In shock and panic, distressed Ukrainians find support in UAE; worry about relatives back home
UAE2 days ago
Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh underscored UAE’s readiness to work with members of the Security Council to achieve de-escalation
UAE2 days ago
The authority uses the latest electronic systems and smart communication channels to connect with the community
UAE2 days ago
Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the depth of UAE-US's strategic ties and the continuous cooperation between the two countries
UAE2 days ago
“My health is now much better, and I am very motivated to improve my financial condition," Farooq Piyara Masih said.
UAE2 days ago