UAE human rights institution’s trustees discuss projects under its 100-day plan

The members of its six permanent committees were assigned, approved and briefed on the internal rules and regulations

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 28 Feb 2022, 8:37 PM

The board of trustees of the UAE’s National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) recently came together to examine its achievements within its 100-day organisational plan.

It also discussed a number of human rights files and the preparations for the launch of the official NHRI website and social media pages.

During the meeting, the members of its six permanent committees were assigned, approved and briefed on the internal rules and regulations.

ALSO READ:

Established based on Federal Law No. 12 of 2021, the NHRI UAE is an independent entity with a work charter based on the Paris Principles for NHRIs Act of 1993 and other relevant treaties and conventions.