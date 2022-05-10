UAE: How to avoid having your car 'stolen in 10 seconds'; police issue advisory

Leaving your vehicle unlocked and running makes the thief’s task easier, the authority said

By Web Desk Published: Tue 10 May 2022, 7:28 PM

Do you tend to leave your vehicle unattended or idling at the curb for 'just a few minutes' - perhaps to run a quick errand? A new police video advises residents to be warned: a thief only needs 10 seconds to steal your car.

The advisory – published by Ras Al Khaimah Police in light of Arab Traffic Week 2022 – cautions residents to be more mindful about vehicle safety.

Leaving your vehicle unlocked and running makes the thief’s task easier, the authority said.

Be careful to turn off your vehicle’s engine – even if you’re only leaving it for a short while, it added.

