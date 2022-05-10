UAE: How to avoid having your car 'stolen in 10 seconds'; police issue advisory

E-programmes for licensing processes to speed up procedures for obtaining hunting weapons
UAE1 day ago
Do you tend to leave your vehicle unattended or idling at the curb for 'just a few minutes' - perhaps to run a quick errand? A new police video advises residents to be warned: a thief only needs 10 seconds to steal your car.
The advisory – published by Ras Al Khaimah Police in light of Arab Traffic Week 2022 – cautions residents to be more mindful about vehicle safety.
Leaving your vehicle unlocked and running makes the thief’s task easier, the authority said.
Be careful to turn off your vehicle’s engine – even if you’re only leaving it for a short while, it added.
ALSO READ:
E-programmes for licensing processes to speed up procedures for obtaining hunting weapons
UAE1 day ago
The 7-year-old boy is still in the hospital with multiple fractures and is not a condition to be told, says Tintu Paul's cousin
UAE1 day ago
Saudi Ruler will stay in hospital for some time after undergoing a colonoscopy
UAE1 day ago
Operations Room received 42,042 phone calls from April 29 to May 8
UAE2 days ago
Over 25,000 people are expected to vote today across the diplomatic missions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi
UAE2 days ago
More than 1,100 participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each
UAE2 days ago
Country rejects all forms of violence aimed at destabilising security and stability
UAE2 days ago
Overseas Filipinos are looking forward to a thriving economy and job prospects once the new leader takes charge
UAE2 days ago