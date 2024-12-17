UAE: How 'letter-writers' kept contact alive between loved ones in 1960s in RAK

Firjana Alawlia, a cultural performance showcasing different traditions and customs, gives audience a glimpse into Ras Al Khaimah of the 1950s and 1960s.

Roughly translating to "our old neighbourhoods", the performance explains the craft of "Talli," a traditional form of embroidery, with threads that used real silver.

Shaikha Alhay, the performance's scriptwriter, explains that women in UAE used to craft talli; this valuable handiwork was often sold or exchanged in a barter system.

Buyers, known for their resourcefulness, would collect talli from various women, melt down the silver, and repurpose it into exquisite jewellery such as rings, bracelets, and other ornaments. This process not only preserved the craftsmanship of the era but also provided women with different valuable items, showcasing a unique system of exchange and creativity rooted in the culture of the time.

Alhay also spoke on the role of the kitoub, part of the emirate's cultural tapestry in the 1950s and 1960s. Their craft bridged distances and maintained connections in an era before widespread literacy and modern communication.

Working from a small shop, the kitoub would write letters, often facilitating communication between families and loved ones separated by travel.

This practice gained prominence during a transformative period in the region, as traditional industries like pearl diving waned and maritime travel declined.

By the early 1950s, many residents of Ras Al Khaimah began migrating to Kuwait in search of new opportunities, leaving behind their agricultural work and coastal trades.

With men working abroad, the kitoub became a vital link, carrying letters and parcels, known locally as nadaba, between Ras Al Khaimah and Kuwait.

These parcels often contained heartfelt gifts, pieces of fabric, handmade goods, or local delicacies like khabees or khanfaroosh, which embodied the emotions and traditions of the senders.

These heritage elements were highlighted in the third season of the Ras Al Khaimah heritage days, organised by the Department of Antiques and Museums.

Amal Ibrahim Al Nuaimi, Director of the Corporate Communications Office at the Department of Antiquities and Museums, spoke on the performance: "This year, the event shifted its focus to heritage, highlighting the old neighbourhoods of Ras Al Khaimah. The aim was to shed light on these historic neighbourhoods, which are relatively unknown to many".