UAE: How excessive screen time can cause Still Face Syndrome in children

With children spending more time on screens than ever, a new concern called Still Face Syndrome has emerged. The term, inspired by a classic psychological experiment, is now being used to describe children who are showing fewer facial expressions and emotional responses — an effect some experts attribute to excessive screen time.

Could this growing reliance on digital devices be affecting children’s social and emotional development?

Dr Puneet Wadhwa, a paediatrician at Prime Medical Hospital, defined Still Face Syndrome as a condition where children show “less engagement and responsiveness to real-life social cues, likely due to too much time spent in front of screens." The term is rooted in the Still Face Experiment of the 1970s, where infants were shown to become distressed when their caregivers suddenly became expressionless during interactions.

In today's context, some experts argue that a similar effect may occur in children overexposed to digital devices, which leads to fewer face-to-face interactions with their caregivers.

Dr Wadhwa noted, "Children’s brains develop in response to their environment. Without enough real-world interaction, their ability to recognise emotions, maintain eye contact, or engage in social behaviour may be affected."

Dr Ahmed Ebied, a neurologist at Medcare Hospital, believes that the effects of excessive screen exposure on young brains are alarming. “Children who spend too much time on screens, especially during crucial developmental stages, may show delays in social and emotional skills. This includes reduced empathy, difficulty in recognising emotions, and even behavioural issues.”

According to Ebied, screens can impair the parts of the brain that govern attention and emotional regulation. “What we’re seeing in some children is similar to what was observed in the original Still Face Experiment: withdrawal, frustration, and a lack of emotional engagement.”

Recognising the signs

Parents should be aware of the symptoms associated with Still Face Syndrome. Dr Wadhwa suggested looking for signs such as a child avoiding eye contact, showing less interest in social interactions, and becoming overly reliant on screens for stimulation. “These children may seem indifferent to their surroundings or struggle to communicate their emotions,” said Dr Wadhwa.

While there is a growing concern, Dr. Ebied said these behaviours may not be permanent. “The good news is that many children who exhibit signs of Still Face Syndrome improve significantly when their screen time is reduced, and they are encouraged to engage in real-life social interactions.”

Balancing screen time and interaction