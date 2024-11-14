UAE: How dogs help young inmates cope with life at rehab centres

In an innovative method to set juvenile inmates back to the right path and ensure their emotional wellbeing, young offenders are being allowed to interact with specially-trained pets. This initiative is being undertaken by the Correctional and Rehabilitation Centres with the ongoing Sharjah International Book Fair.

Juvenile inmates are brought animals to play with and care for, providing them with valuable emotional support. The soothing presence of these pets can improve moods and emotional stability, helping the young inmates feel more at ease in a challenging environment. To ensure the success of this beneficial initiative, the juvenile care centre collaborates closely with the Abu Dhabi Police K9 unit, which provides well-trained animals that are safe for inmates.

According to the centre, employees are aware of the possible allergies to animals that some inmates may have. So, they take necessary precautions to ensure that the programme prioritises the health and safety of everyone involved while still providing emotional benefits.

Focus on overall wellbeing

The Judicial Department said they are "actively focusing on children's psychological wellbeing, aimed at educating parents about negative behaviours and how to manage them effectively."

Meanwhile, pet therapy can extend its benefits beyond the juvenile inmates to their families, particularly parents with children who face challenges such as anxiety and stress. This therapeutic method teaches children important life skills such as building friendships, taking responsibility for others, and discovering healthy ways to cope with their emotions. Children can learn to improve their mood and overall emotional health by engaging with animals, making this approach beneficial for both young people and their families.

Through these initiatives, which combine pet therapy with educational resources, the Correctional and Rehabilitation Centres aim to foster a supportive environment that nurtures emotional resilience and personal growth among juvenile inmates, aiding them in their rehabilitation journey.

Art therapy

In addition to the pet therapy programme, the juvenile care centres are also displaying artwork and crafts made by young inmates at the Sharjah International Book Fair. This effort aims to showcase their creativity and support their rehabilitation.

In addition to the pet therapy programme, the juvenile care centres are also displaying artwork and crafts made by young inmates at the Sharjah International Book Fair. This effort aims to showcase their creativity and support their rehabilitation.

Visitors of the fair will see a variety of handicrafts made from recycled materials on display. One standout work in the collection is a vibrant painting featuring two birds. This artwork captures attention due to its bright, lively colours. The painter infused the canvas with vivid hues that beautifully reflect ideas of peace, freedom, and the essence of life itself. The birds appear to embody a sense of joy and liberation that resonates with viewers. Accompanying this striking painting are a variety of other handicrafts. One is a colourful painting created by mixing colours and using different drawing tools. There's also a unique cardboard truck, pottery, and glass, all shaped and painted interestingly. Other products include wood carvings and handmade wallets, showcasing the skills of inmates. These crafts not only demonstrate the talents of the young inmates but also come from workshops designed to keep them busy positively. The products are sold at other exhibitions.