UAE: How Dh5 tickets for millions in cash, luxury cars are changing the raffle scene

Raffles in the UAE have undergone a remarkable transformation over the past few decades. While some have become more accessible, others have sprouted across the country, offering a variety of exciting opportunities.

Raffles were popularised to a large extent by Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) by offering life-changing prizes. From gold bars and luxury cars to massive cash rewards, DSF became synonymous with dreams coming true for many.

One of the newest platforms, Dream Dubai, allows anyone to participate in raffle draws by purchasing shopping cards starting at just Dh5. With these cards, participants can win incredible prizes, including a luxury car, Dh3 million in cash, or even 100 grams of gold. The low-entry cost combined with high-value rewards makes it an enticing opportunity for all.

Reema Khan, a resident of Al Nahda in Sharjah, has been a regular participant in raffles across the UAE. However, this year marked her first time taking part in the DSF raffles. "I’ve heard so much about the amazing raffles during DSF, so I decided to try it this year," Khan shared. "At Dream Dubai, I bought several shopping cards of various amount, and the surprising part is one can get a card for as little as Dh5, which is such a small amount compared to the incredible prizes on offer,” said Khan.

Raffles through the years

For long-time UAE residents like Nadia Hashim, the DSF raffles have become an annual tradition for nearly two decades. "I remember when DSF raffle tickets cost Dh200 in the early days. Back then, they were sold inside ENOC petrol stations, and people would line up for hours just to buy one," said Hashim. “It was such an exciting and competitive atmosphere. Now, it’s so much more accessible.”

Hashim also pointed out that raffle kits have become more affordable. "Now, you can buy a pack of raffle coupons for just Dh10, which includes three tickets and some vouchers. They’re available directly from petrol station attendants, which makes it super convenient. The variety and affordability of raffle options today make DSF even more exciting," she added.

The ENOC raffle, which runs from October 7 to January 12, offers a wide range of prizes. As of now, 70 winners have taken home Dh10,000 each, while 30 participants will Dh100,000, and four others will claim Dh50,000. Additionally, one lucky winner each month in November, December, and January will drive away in a brand-new car.

Discounts on tickets

Dubai resident Abdulla Hassan recalled when the Dubai Duty Free's (DDF) 'Finest Surprise' raffle tickets, which offered a chance to win luxury cars, could only be purchased by travellers in the airport lounges. "Back in the day, if anyone was travelling, friends would give them money and ask them to buy a ticket for them," said Hassan. "I remember in the 1990s, a friend of mine won a Lexus, which he later sold for Dh300,000." On December 20, 1999, DDF introduced its Millennium Millionaire promotion, offering a chance to win US$1 million. This promotion has become a staple, and the latest series of tickets sold out within hours, thanks to a special 25 per cent discount in celebration of the event's 25th anniversary. Many participants eagerly awaited the discounted ticket sales. One such participant, Vinod CK, who has been buying raffle tickets for over a decade, took advantage of the discount. "I've won big once, and for many years, I've been buying tickets for Dh1,000. Back in the day, we would pool money to buy one ticket," he said. "This year, we took advantage of the 25 per cent discount on December 20, so instead of buying one ticket, we were able to get two for just Dh787 each, including VAT." Vinod, like many others, remains an avid participant in DSF raffles, always hopeful that this year might be the one that brings him a life-changing prize.