UAE: How American expats cast votes for US presidential election

American expats in the UAE have been voting for the presidential election in recent weeks, either online or by utilising the postal ballot system at the US embassy or consulate, with the election concluding on Tuesday, November 5.

In a statement to Khaleej Times, The Consular Chiefs in the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi and US Consulate General Dubai said: “Several hundred absentee ballots have been dropped off by US citizens residing in the UAE. Although we do not have exact registration numbers, we are optimistic that this year’s turnout will surpass the turnout from 2020.”

For those casting their votes on Tuesday, November 5, the mission advises voters to bring their US passport as proof of identity when dropping off ballots.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“US citizens in Dubai and Abu Dhabi can vote by mail by dropping off their completed ballots at the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi or the US Consulate in Dubai. Ballots should be enclosed in a signed and sealed envelope addressed to their local election office. Voters should check the mailing address, deadlines, and other requirements for their state by visiting the website of the Federal Voting Assistance Program at fvap.gov. Many states require ballots to be postmarked and mailed no later than election day, November 5. The US Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the US Consulate General in Dubai can mail voted ballots back to the United States and can advise voters on local mailing options and estimated mail transit times,” read the statement.

‘Process couldn't be easier’

Meanwhile, expats in the UAE pointed how certain US states offered flexibility for expatriates, while others required mailing a physical ballot, which often prove to be costly and challenging for those living overseas.

Notably, US citizens received an absentee ballot by email, fax, or internet download, depending on the state they are eligible to vote in with various allowed submission methods.

Democrat Kamala Harris, the current US Vice-President, and Republican Donald Trump, the former president, have been closely competing with each other for weeks now. Once the polls close, the announcement of a projected winner could be delayed by several hours, days, or even weeks, depending on how close the race will be.

US expat in the UAE Gina Bou Serhal said she is fortunate to be from the state of Nevada, and could vote online.

Gina Bou Serhal

“We just have to register ahead of time with all of our details, and receive a ballot in our email. We then fill it out and send it back. I mean, the process couldn't be easier. But it's tricky because states vary in their rules. Some states like Nevada make it very easy and flexible for people living abroad, whereas other states require you to mail in a physical copy of your ballot, which can be hard sometimes for people, because it's quite expensive to send to your home state you,” she said.

The analyst highlighted that this election is critical for peace in the Middle East.

“I think the (Kamala) Harris camp will be much more prone to diplomatic endeavours to bring about sustainable peace in Gaza. With (Donald) Trump, we may see him be much more of a hardliner with Iran, pushing them with economic pressure once again to bring them to the negotiation table. So, I think it's really hard to say, because both candidates have been a bit vague. Also, for Harris, she's part of the current administration, and considering the events in the region are so fluid at the moment, she really cannot differentiate herself from Biden too much. So, it's been challenging to understand what is going to be her policy once she comes into office, with regards to the Middle East,” said the resident who has been in the UAE for 17 years.

“But I'm truly hoping she will prioritise ceasefire, hostage negotiations and for once and for all get us to a two-state solution. Trump, on the other hand, is looking for the deal of the century with regards to Israel and Saudi Arabia. I think a lot is at stake in this election,” added Serhal.

Dubai resident Aaron Jon sent in his postal vote a few weeks ago and said it was a seamless procedure. “We did the absentee voting system which allows us to vote from abroad,” he said. “I sent the envelope in the mail about three weeks ago.”

He said he was nervous about the outcome of the elections – which is likely to be one of the most closely fought ones in American history. “I am nervous but I guess what will be, will be,” he added. “I have voted in every election so far since I became an adult, except the last one. I know that I have the ability to do something that not everyone gets to. So, it is a responsibility I take very seriously.”

Some go to consulate to cast vote

Savannah Collins (name changed upon request), who arrived in the UAE seven months ago, said, “I’m originally from New York State, and I recently cast my vote at the American consulate. I don’t expect any drastic changes (post elections), I think things will likely continue as usual — there’s already a lot happening. I’m grateful to have this opportunity to engage, especially from abroad, and to be living in this beautiful country.”

She added, “Sometimes, there’s a lot of negative propaganda about this region, but the reality is that it offers many incredible opportunities that often go overlooked.” Residents eagerly await results Results may take longer to arrive this year due to changes in election administration since 2020 across various states, including seven key swing states that will ultimately determine the outcome. Dubai-based American expat Natalia Miranda wasn't able to cast her vote but she wqas looking forward to knowning the result. “I am excited about the days after Tuesday. Each election phase will close between 7 and 8pm on Tuesday, with around 40 per cent of the votes likely counted by Wednesday, UAE time. We know absentee ballots have been coming in for a while, as they were sent out in advance.” Natalia Miranda “Even people like my mother who lives in the US but has mobility issues, voted a couple of weeks ago by mail, as she cannot physically go to a polling station,” added Miranda. Although no in-person events are scheduled specifically for Election Day, US citizens are encouraged to contact VoteAbuDhabi@state.gov or VoteDubai@state.gov for additional guidance on voting by mail. US citizens cannot vote in person at US embassies or consulates. —With inputs from Nasreen Abdulla ALSO READ: America on edge: How voters are dealing with election stress Why voters in a handful of swing states will decide the US presidential election