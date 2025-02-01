UAE: How AI is a 'game changer' in academics and industry; educators urge 'honest' use

Photo: AFP

As thousands of fresh graduates enter the workforce each year in the UAE, the debate surrounding the ‘correct’ use of AI (artificial intelligence) is becoming an increasingly important topic of discussion, spanning both academia and industry.

Recent graduates and students are using AI to remain relevant in an increasingly technology-driven world, as failing to do so could result in falling behind. Many are calling on their universities to embrace the tech instead of shunning it. Still, reactions to the use of AI – while generally positive – are varied.

Such is the case of coastal engineer Khaled Elkersh, who after graduating, wished he had learned more about AI at university. When he was a student, AI use wasn’t widespread, and very few were well-versed in it.

When he started working, he noticed AI was prevalent in his field despite its distance from software engineering. Elkersh was taken aback by how far AI had progressed from its beginnings during his university years. “I was a bit surprised at how capable these tools are. Things that used to take hours can now be done in minutes,” he told Khaleej Times.

The engineer noted that AI is only getting more popular, and its uses expand daily. “You see it being used for things like design automation, data analysis, and even report writing,” he added.

Reduce busy work

Elkersh uses AI, particularly ChatGPT, to reduce busy work. He uses the Large Language Model (LLM) to convert images to text, read through lengthy documents, and provide concise summaries.

While AI can’t do complicated engineering tasks, Elkersh said its primary use for engineers was saving time. He and his team can now delegate repetitive tasks to AI and focus on solving more significant problems.

For engineering students pressed for time with coursework, Elkersh recommended learning to use AI effectively above all else. The engineer said it's no replacement for consistent studying and hands-on work and shouldn’t be considered an “alternative” to anything.

“I’d definitely encourage them [students and engineers] to get familiar with AI. It’s a game-changer for saving time and boosting productivity.”

‘It’s all about organisation’

Although workplaces are integrating AI into their workflows, educational institutions have been more hesitant.

Dara Varam, a machine learning master's student and researcher, said universities aren’t yet accustomed to “on the books” AI use. He said that engineering professors and pupils actively use AI, but only to a limited extent, to avoid repercussions.

He said AI helped him connect ideas more than problem-solving; “it allows you to view things from different perspectives and draw parallels you otherwise wouldn’t recognise.” This pattern recognition is what he said helped him in his research.

“Even if it’s a loose connection, GPT and other programs will let you know it’s there.”

Varam admitted, noting that, at this stage, AI should only be used for organisation – as it can only do what it’s been taught.

While its learning data is vast, AI doesn’t allow independent creative thought, which he said is the distinguishing human element in engineering.

The researcher warned against over-dependence, saying that as online resources are ignored in favour of ChatGPT, the information the AI is trained on runs out. “Essentially, we could reach a point where GPT can no longer ‘solve’ new issues as all the information available is outdated, and some might even be generated by it. It’s like an information singularity,” he noted.

Open and monitored setting

Professionals and students have readily accepted AI and integrated it into their workflows, but academics remain at odds with how to handle it despite acceptance.