UAE: How 14 days of reduced screen time can help children instantly

Limiting screen time can greatly improve children's mental health, with noticeable benefits often seen in as little as 14 days, according to UAE doctors.
Doctors in the UAE highlighted this following a new study from the University of Southern Denmark that discovered a substantial link between reduced screen time and enhanced mental health in children.
Within just two weeks of reducing screen time to an average of three hours per week, experts have observed an improvement in children's behaviour almost instantly.
Typically, children spend almost seven to eight hours every day on entertainment, such as playing games or watching movies. The recent study found out that reducing children's screen time to three hours makes children more emotionally stable, with visible changes occurring within just two weeks.
Dr Ignatiius Edwin D’souza, consultant paediatrician and chair of paediatrics and neonatology at Thumbay University Hospital said, "Reducing screen time lowers stress, improves sleep, and enhances mood and behaviour. It also increases family interactions," Dr D'souza said.
"While it is important to lower children's screen time, parents need to make these adjustments gradually," he added. The doctor also stressed that it is important for the parents to be consistent and patient with their children as kids may initially resist the adjustment.
Experts have observed behavioural issues in children exposed to excessive screen time, such as heightened aggression and trouble concentrating, along with physical problems like eye strain, headaches, and neck pain from prolonged sitting.
“Spending too much time on their digital gadgets could also make kids feel more anxious and depressed," said Dr D'souza. "Kids who are constantly on their devices might have trouble falling asleep. The blue light from screens can affect melatonin production, which is the hormone that helps us sleep."
Specialists also pointed out that excessive screen time, especially in children, can lead to an overreliance on digital stimulation for dopamine hits.This can result in a diminished ability to find pleasure in everyday, non-digital activities.
Shedding light on other negative effects of screens on child development, psychomotor therapist Liliane Kantar of Aman Lil Afia Clinic Dubai said, “It reduces time for important activities including social connection, physical play, and exploration. This lack of balance can cause a variety of challenges on children, including underdeveloped motor skills, poor social skills, reduced cognitive ability, poor emotional control, attention deficit, low self-esteem, and health issues such as obesity.”
Doctors reiterated that by monitoring screen time, children become more prosocial, thoughtful, and helpful to others. They also start to get along better and bond with their peers.
Dr Shaju George, specialist psychiatrist at International Modern Hospital Dubai said, “Reducing screen time definitely can have an immediate positive impact. When parents lessen their children's screen time, they will notice right away that their kids are sleeping better. It also helps improve children's relationship with their friends and family members as they engage in more quality time with them."
Experts also stressed that it's essential for parents to set clear limits, foster healthy screen habits among their children, and ensure that screens don’t replace valuable real-life interactions and activities.
Girish Hemnani, a Dubai-based energy healer and life coach said, “Doing a digital detox in children can help improve their sleep patterns, resulting in an improved mood and increased focus. It will also help boost their creativity as well as social interaction skills. Through these positive changes, we can foster healthier, happier children who are better equipped to navigate the world around them.”
