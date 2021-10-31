UAE: Houses worth Dh2 billion to be handed over in Dubai, RAK and Ajman

A total of 1,726 Emiratis will benefit from the project

Photo: Supplied

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 31 Oct 2021, 5:00 PM

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure represented by the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, is in the process of handing over 1,726 citizens their new homes that have been completed in the emirates of Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman, before the end of this year 202.

The housing project in the three emirates was constructed at a cost of Dh2 billion.

Suhail bin Mohammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, revealed that the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program will start handing over houses to eligible citizens, according to the approved lists.

A total of 888 houses will be provided to citizens in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. These houses were constructed in Bateen Al Samar residential neighbourhood in the emirate.

A total of 497 houses in the Al Muntazi residential neighbourhood in the Emirate of Ajman will soon be handed over to eligible citizens in the emirate.

Citizens in Dubai will also receive and 341 housing units in the Al Khawaneej residential neighbourhood.

He stressed the extent of the UAE's wise leadership's interest in supporting citizens and ensuring family stability, a decent life, and comfort.

Al Mazrouei pointed out that the new housing projects have been designed according to the highest modern standards, with consideration of the availability of all the needs, facilities, infrastructure.

The project will consolidate the country's position globally within the relevant global competitiveness indicators, namely the indicators "the percentage of citizens who own a home". “It is the time for citizens to obtain housing support,” he added

He said, "The UAE is working through an integrated strategy to develop the housing sector in all regions of the country, to serve the citizens and maintain stability and prosperity, with the aim of securing adequate housing for them.

The housing projects implemented by the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program support the housing objectives of the UAE.

“Our vision aims to develop government housing for a new phase of sustainable development, in which efforts and roles are integrated, and in which authorities cooperate to improve the housing situation and support its requirements in accordance with a national vision whose first and last goal is the welfare and happiness of citizens who constitute the priority of the next stage of national development,” he added.