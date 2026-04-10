UAE wins bid to host 2029 World Bank, IMF annual meetings in Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Mohammed

The UAE has been awarded the hosting rights for the 2029 Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with the landmark gathering set to take place in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, made the announcement on social media platform X. He described the decision as a strong global vote of confidence in the UAE’s financial standing, economic capabilities and the efficiency of its institutions.

"These global meetings, which bring together central bank governors and finance ministers from 190 countries, represent a key platform for shaping global financial stability policies and crafting the future of the international economy.

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"Proud of the UAE, of its economic and financial cadres, of its growing stature, and of the world's confidence that grows more solid day by day," he wrote.