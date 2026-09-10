UAE responds to Algeria’s decision to sever diplomatic ties, hopes it will be temporary

The UAE on Thursday said that it hopes Algeria's decision to sever ties with the nation will be "temporary", hours after the North African country made the announcement.

In a statement, UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted the importance of its relations with all countries and said that it is committed to developing and strengthening them.

The UAE also affirmed its appreciation for Algerians and highlighted its pride in the bonds between people of both nations — especially through Algerians residing in or visiting the UAE.

The UAE remains committed to preserving and strengthening these ties and shared interests Uae Ministry Of Foreign Affairs

Anwar Gargash, diplomat and advisor to the UAE President, earlier today made a comment on diplomatic ties.

He said that diplomatic relations are "managed through reason, communication, and clarity of interests, not through puzzles and signals that require decoding".

Gargash, who often comments on international policies and diplomatic efforts highlighted that "ambiguity is not a policy" while saying that "successful diplomacy is built on clarity of positions, sound management of interests and differences".