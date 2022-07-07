UAE honours Sheikha Fatima for her exceptional efforts to support Emirati women

Sheikh Mohammed honoured winners of the federal government's Gender Balance Index selected in 3 categories

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 7 Jul 2022, 8:53 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, expressed his satisfaction in gender balance progress in the country and its implementation into the work culture, heralding a more prosperous future under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

Sheikh Mohammed added that the UAE President is one of the most influential advocates of women and their role as a major partner in the country’s development, advancing the approach established by the late Sheikh Zayed and the stage of empowerment led by the late Sheikh Khalifa which witnessed numerous legal amendments and policies supporting gender balance.

Honouring the winners of the Gender Balance Index

Gender Balance Index Winners

Sheikh Mohammed honoured the winners of the federal government's Gender Balance Index in its 4th round of 2022. The winners were selected in three categories: Best Personality Supporting Gender Balance, Best Federal Authority Supporting Gender Balance, and the Best Gender Balance Initiative.

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, the "Mother of the Nation", was honoured as the 'Best Personality Supporting Gender Balance'. The award was received by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

"I am pleased to award H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation with the Best Personality Supporting Gender Balance,” said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. “Sheikha Fatima made exceptional efforts to support Emirati women. She is a regional and global role model.”

The Ministry of Culture and Youth received the award in the category of 'Best Government Entity Supporting Gender Balance' at a ministerial level. The award was received by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth.

The category of Best Federal Entity Supporting Gender Balance at an institutional level was awarded to The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security and received by its chairman Ali Mohammed bin Hammad Al Shamsi.

The 'Best Initiative Supporting Gender Balance' was awarded to The Ministry of Community Development for its ‘AlSanaa’ initiative and was received by Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development.

Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council and wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, praised the support provided by the wise leadership and Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak to women in the UAE and their constant motivation, stressing that it represents an incentive to continue the journey towards more successes both at home and abroad.

This journey will include new initiatives that the Council intends to launch in the next phase, as part of its strategic plan 2022-2026 approved by the UAE Cabinet in March under the chairmanship of His Highness Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which aims to progress the UAE’s leadership and global influence.

ALSO READ:

Performance Agreements

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also oversaw the signing of performance agreements for a number of ministers. The agreements stipulate the completion of 36 transformational short cycles projects within six months to a maximum of 12 months. The projects aim at enabling ministries to respond to all changes quickly and with greater flexibility.

The developments came at the UAE Cabinet meeting chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which was held at Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi.The meeting was attended by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.