UAE: Honey from olive trees? Sharjah launches new project

A new project at Al Dhaid University will focus on extracting honey from olive trees, which are notable for being completely pesticide-free. The announcement was made on the “Direct Line” programme broadcast by Sharjah Radio and Television.
In addition to the honey project, the university will feature vegetable and fruit farms, cattle and poultry farms, and a new veterinary college.
The college will oversee a pasture project aimed at developing and improving sheep breeds for milk and meat production.
Earlier this year, Sheikh Dr Sultan announced the establishment of Al Dhaid University, which specialises in agriculture, environment, food, and livestock.
Various projects in Sharjah will support the university’s scientific mission and goals, including the wheat farm, the Seven Sanabel project, the vegetable farm, and the dairy farm. The university also hosts a seed bank, among other facilities, centres, and laboratories.
