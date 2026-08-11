UAE holidays 2027: Possible 6-day break, multiple long weekends expected

In the UAE, employees are entitled to several public holidays each year to celebrate a range of religious, national and other occasions. As residents plan ahead for their holidays in 2027, being aware of the likely dates of these holidays can help one make better decisions for some well-deserved time off.

It is important to note, however, that Hijri/Islamic holiday dates, which account for a significant number of public holidays in the UAE, depend on the sighting of the crescent moon. Each Hijri month lasts either 29 or 30 days. Crescent-sighting committees convene on the 29th day of each Hijri month and if the moon is sighted, the new month starts the following day. If not, the Hijri month completes 30 days. These calculations become particularly important in the case of the holy month of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr for instance.

Before we list the likely dates of UAE public holidays in 2027, here are some things to note:

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Are public holidays in the UAE transferable?

Yes. Most public holidays can be transferred if the UAE Cabinet issues a decision to move them to give residents a chance to enjoy a longer break. It may decide to move the holiday to the beginning or end of the week.

What are the exceptions?

The transfer rule does not apply to Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha. Dates for both these religious holidays are fixed.

What happens if two public holidays coincide?

According to Article 3 of Cabinet Resolution No. 27 of 2024 concerning the Public Holidays in the State, a public holiday cannot be transferred to another day if it coincides with another public holiday.

What if a public holiday falls on the weekend?

If a public holiday falls on an official weekend (Saturday or Sunday in the UAE), it cannot be transferred to another day. In 2027, some public holidays are expected to fall on a weekend.

UAE public holidays in 2027

New Year's Day: 1 day

In the UAE, the Gregorian year begins with a public holiday.

Holiday date: Friday, January 1, 2027. This means that residents will get to enjoy a three-day weekend. The first working day in the year will be Monday, January 4.

Eid Al Fitr: 3 or 4 days

Eid Al Fitr marks the end of Ramadan and offers UAE residents three days of official holiday (the first three days of the Hijri month of Shawwal). As per astronomical calculations, Ramadan 2027 is expected to start on Monday, February 8.

According to UAE laws, if the Shawwal crescent moon is not sighted on the evening of Ramadan 29 and the fasting month completes 30 days, then Ramadan 30 becomes a public holiday too and is added to the Eid holiday, granting residents a four-day public holiday.

Holiday dates:

If Ramadan is 29 days, the holiday dates in 2027 will be:

Tuesday, March 9

Wednesday, March 10

Thursday, March 11

If Ramadan completes 30 days, the holiday dates will be from Tuesday, March 9 to Friday, March 12. The additional public holiday combined with the weekend would give residents a six-day break in this case.

Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha: 4 days

Arafah Day, observed on the ninth day of the Hijri month of Dhul Hijjah each year, is considered one of the holiest days in Islam and is recognised as a public holiday in the UAE. It is followed by Eid Al Adha, which provides three additional days of holiday (Dhul Hijjah 10 to 12).

Holiday dates: The likely dates are Saturday, May 15 to Tuesday, May 18 (four days). The dates remain subject to the official sighting of the Dhul Hijjah crescent.

Hijri New Year: 1 day

The Islamic New Year is marked on the first day of Muharram.

Holiday date: Dependent on moon sighting. The likely date is Sunday, June 6.

Prophet’s Birthday: 1 day

Muslims celebrate Prophet Muhammad's birthday on the 12th day of the Hijri month of Rabi Al Awwal every year.

Holiday date: Dependent on moon sighting. The likely date in 2027 will be Saturday, August 14.

Eid Al Etihad: 2 days

The UAE will celebrate its 56th National Day in 2027 with a two-day public holiday.

Holiday dates: December 2 and 3 (Thursday and Friday). This translates into a 4-day weekend from Thursday, December 2 to Sunday, December 5.

Tips to extend public holidays in 2027

If you're planning ahead for a trip outside the country or just some much-needed downtime, here are some tips to extend the public holidays:

For New Year's Day holiday, applying for five days in the beginning of 2027 means that you will double the break and enjoy a 10-day extended holiday to kick off the year.

For Eid Al Fitr, taking Monday, March 8 off translates into a six-day holiday if Ramadan is 29 days and a long nine-day break if it completes 30 days (from Saturday, March 6 to Sunday, March 14).

And on Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha, if employees take Wednesday, May 19, Thursday, May 20, and Friday, May 21 off, this will translate into a nine-day-long holiday (from Saturday, May 15 to Sunday, May 23).

Finally, for Eid Al Etihad holiday, which is expected to be a long four-day break, taking Wednesday, December 1 off, will extend the break further to five days.

Can employers ask employees to work on public holidays?

In the UAE, an employee is entitled to official paid leave on all public holidays as per the advisory issued by the relevant local authority or the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. However, employers can call upon employees to work on public holidays.

As reported earlier by Khaleej Times, employees in this case become eligible to a compensatory leave or salary for normal working days plus additional salary of at least 50 per cent of the basic salary for the days they worked during public holidays. This is in accordance with Article 28(2) of the Employment Law in the UAE.

As residents plan for their holidays next year, it is advisable to plan in advance to secure leave approvals and the best hotel and flight deals.