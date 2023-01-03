UAE holidays 2023: When is the next long weekend?

Residents are in for multiple long breaks this year, including one that may last for six days

After the winter travel holidays, Christmas and New Year festivities, UAE residents are back to the daily grind. Schools across the country have opened, welcoming students back after a three-week break.

If the holiday hangover has hit you hard and you are already thinking about your next long break, you are not alone. Incidentally, the UAE Government announced the official holidays for 2023 for the public and private sectors, and this would give people ample time to plan and make bookings for their next holiday.

Residents are in for multiple long breaks this year, including one that may last for six days. Residents will enjoy long breaks on Eid Al Fitr, Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha, Hijri New Year, and the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday.

Some of the holidays mentioned on the list are based on the Hijri Islamic calendar, and their corresponding Gregorian dates will depend on moon-sighting.

Long weekends

According to the official list, UAE residents are in for four long weekends this year.

– Eid Al Fitr: As per the Hijri calendar, the dates are from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3. According to astronomical calculations, this would be from Thursday, April 20, till Sunday, April 23. Actual dates are subject to moon-sighting.

– Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha: This will most likely offer a six-day break — the longest next year. The break is likely to be from Tuesday, June 27, to Friday, June 30. If this is indeed the case, those with Saturday-Sunday off get a six-day weekend.

– Hijri New Year: July 21 is a Friday. This translates into a three-day weekend for those with Saturday-Sunday off.

– Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday: September 29 is a Friday, too. That would be another three-day weekend for residents.

