UAE summer travel: Only 6% have no holiday plans as residents keep options open

Nearly half of UAE travellers are still actively planning their summer holidays, with many making decisions closer to departure as flexibility, convenience and group coordination shape travel behaviour this year, according to new research by Skyscanner.

The findings show that 47 per cent of travellers in the UAE are still planning their summer trips, while 30 per cent have already booked. Only 6 per cent said they are not planning to travel this summer.

The way holidays are being planned is changing, according to the travel app. Rather than committing early, many travellers are weighing different route options, coordinating family or group schedules, comparing budgets and looking for greater convenience before finalising their plans.

Flexibility remains a major factor. Around 33 per cent of UAE travellers said they remain flexible with their travel plans, while 27 per cent said their trips are still influenced by school holidays or fixed commitments.

Group travel also continues to be a key pain point. Nearly 59 per cent of travellers said organising a group trip is more stressful than moving house, while 33 per cent said aligning on a suitable budget remains one of the biggest challenges when travelling with others.

The findings also point to a growing preference for more experience-led travel. Around 86 per cent of UAE travellers said they are interested in exploring places that feel new or different from destinations commonly seen on social media or within their social circles.

Ayoub El Mamoun, travel expert at Skyscanner, said travellers are approaching summer travel with a different mindset this year.

“We’re seeing people spend more time comparing options, looking for greater flexibility and prioritising journeys that feel smoother and easier to navigate overall,” he said.

He added that travellers are increasingly looking for greater clarity when comparing routes, managing layovers, choosing accommodation and coordinating group trips.

The findings come against a backdrop of high summer airfares and strong demand on popular routes from the UAE.

Travel industry experts had earlier told Khaleej Times that fares for the summer break were significantly higher than off-peak periods across several major routes, with popular destinations in South Asia, Europe, the Far East and the wider region seeing strong demand.

July and August flights on several routes have already seen high occupancy due to early bookings, reducing the availability of lower-priced economy seats. Experts said residents who have not yet booked may need to move quickly rather than wait for last-minute deals, especially on routes linked to school holiday travel.

However, travellers may still be able to manage costs by remaining flexible with dates, routes and airports. Industry experts said residents could consider mid-week departures, connecting flights instead of direct services.