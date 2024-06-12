UAE Central Bank holds rates following Fed decision

The country also expressed its solidarity, and wished for a speedy recovery for all the injured
The UAE Central Bank on Wednesday decided to maintain the base rate applicable to the overnight deposit facility at 5.40 per cent.
The UAE’s decision follows that of the US Federal Reserve, which on Wednesday decided to leave interest rates unchanged. The UAE follows US monetary policy as the dirham is pegged to the dollar.
In a statement after the two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting, the Fed decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5.25 to 5.5 per cent. In its statement, the Fed noted that “there has been modest further progress” toward its 2 per cent inflation objective.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channel
The annual consumer price index came in at 3.3 per cent in May, down 0.1 percentage point from April, the Labor Department said in a statement earlier on Wednesday — slightly below expectations.
ALSO READ:
The country also expressed its solidarity, and wished for a speedy recovery for all the injured
A variety of events, including drawing sessions and distribution of desserts, will be organised on the first and second days of the festival
The annual occasion was a testament to the power of unity and collaboration that exists between people of different faiths and government entities
These animals have also travelled to nesting grounds in India, Pakistan, Oman, and places throughout the Gulf region
With its distinct blue-tiled facade, the Souq boasts two main wings connected by picturesque bridges
Total number of females reached 1,248,395 people, accounting for 33% of the total population of the emirate
Under the natural catastrophe clause, only vehicles that have a comprehensive insurance policy are covered against the losses arising from natural disasters
Starting from mid-August 2024, gradual administrative penalties will be imposed on violators, ranging from warnings and fines up to Dh150,000