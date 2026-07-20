UAE launches 24/7 hotline for drug addiction recovery with privacy, legal immunity

The UAE has launched a comprehensive hotline — Hisn — for individuals battling addiction, the National Drug Enforcement Authority announced.

The service, accessible via the toll-free number 80044, offers a 24/7 integrated system for treatment, rehabilitation, and support, with a guarantee of absolute privacy and complete exemption from criminal liability.

Guided by a vision that places human wellbeing and quality of life at the forefront, the authority’s new initiative marks a significant shift in tackling substance abuse. By coordinating security, prevention, and treatment efforts, the Hisn service aims to protect all segments of society from the modern, sophisticated threats targeting the youth today.

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Humane approach to recovery

Moving beyond traditional security measures, the Hisn service embodies a unique legislative and humane vision. It treats substance users not as criminals, but as individuals in urgent need of medical care, rescue, and guidance.

“The true battle against substance abuse is won by empowering minds and shaping awareness,” the authority stated, emphasising that prevention begins with sincere communication.

When individuals or their families dial 80044, they are connected to qualified psychiatrists, addiction specialists, and behavioural counsellors. The recovery journey begins with an immediate consultation, followed by a rigorous clinical evaluation to design a custom medical and rehabilitation plan.

The treatment focuses on analysing the underlying biological and psychological triggers of addiction, managing withdrawal symptoms and restoring balance.

Beyond detoxification

Recognising that recovery extends beyond mere detoxification, the Hisn service partners with top medical centres across the UAE to offer comprehensive psychological and behavioural rehabilitation. This includes life-skills and mental resilience training, equipping recovering individuals to manage daily pressures without relapsing.

The service also places a strong emphasis on social and family reintegration, helping repair damaged relationships and empowering individuals to reclaim active, productive roles in their communities.

Empowering families and youth

The Hisn service also provides parents with scientific, clinical guidance to recognise early behavioural or psychological changes in their children. It equips them with the tools to respond with confidence and resilience, transforming homes into safe havens.

Furthermore, the service educates families on identifying and resisting online drug distribution networks targeting teenagers. It aims to instil a vital truth in young minds: real strength lies in self-awareness and the ability to say a definitive ‘no’ to anything threatening their health and future.

Four pillars of legal and humane reassurance

To remove any hesitation or fear that might prevent individuals from seeking help, the Hisn service is built on four core pillars guaranteed by UAE law.

Complete confidentiality: All data, personal details, and call records are kept strictly confidential and are never disclosed under any circumstances.

Absolute privacy: Requests for support are managed in an environment that respects human dignity and safeguards family reputation, treating substance abuse strictly as a private medical concern.

Top care: Individuals are connected to advanced medical facilities utilising internationally accredited clinical protocols.

Legal exemption: The law guarantees complete exemption from criminal liability or prosecution for anyone who voluntarily steps forward, or is referred by relatives, to seek treatment through the Hisn service.

This compassionate approach transforms reaching out to the Hisn service into an act of courage. It sends a clear message to families and youth across the nation that they are not alone, and the National Drug Enforcement Authority is with them in every step of the way.