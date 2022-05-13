UAE: Hindu delegation promotes tolerance at interfaith conference

A Muslim World League event in Riyadh hosted the contingent from the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 13 May 2022, 2:33 PM Last updated: Fri 13 May 2022, 2:38 PM

The BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, the organisation building the Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, was part of the Hindu delegation at an interfaith forum hosted by the Muslim World League in Saudi Arabia.

The ‘Forum on Common Values among Religious Followers’ with participation from all major religions and cultures was held in Riyadh on Wednesday.

BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha underlined that this was the first time a Hindu religious outfit had been invited to the event.

“BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha was part of the first Hindu delegation invited to Saudi Arabia for a historic gathering that sent a signal of peace and harmony to the world from the Gulf,” it said in a statement.

Pujya Brahmaviharidas Swami, the religious leader and spokesperson of Abu Dhabi’s BAPS Hindu Mandir, addressed the gathering at the event.

“Chosen to represent Hinduism, words of Pujya Brahmaviharidas Swami were well received and deeply appreciated by the Secretary General of Muslim World League, Sheikh Dr Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al Issa, and the global leaders who sat in a circular layout symbolising equality and unity.”

BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha thanked the Muslim World League for the invitation to the Forum.

“Let us all work together through harmony and tolerance to create a little bit of heaven on earth.”

ALSO READ: