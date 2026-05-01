3-hour rescue: UAE hiker carries woman to safety after heatstroke, urges awareness

A UAE hiking guide is drawing praise online for his quick thinking after rescuing a woman who suffered severe heatstroke and reportedly had seizures during a trek in Ras Al Khaimah.

Last Saturday, April 25, Faisal Shamani, a 43-year-old mountaineering coach known as 'Faisi' in the hiking community, was leading 16 hikers along the popular Stairway to Heaven trail in Ras Al Ashr village, Ras Al Khaimah, when he was alerted to an emergency involving another group.

The Pakistani expat, who has lived in the UAE for 22 years, handed over his hiking team to a fellow guide and rushed to the scene. He arrived in 15 minutes. By then, the woman's condition had deteriorated significantly.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Critical condition on the trail

"She was already experiencing seizures, had speech impairment and was losing consciousness,” Faisal said, recalling the incident. With over 15 years of hiking and guiding experience, Faisal immediately started emergency first aid procedures and focused on lowering her body temperature.

He wet a cloth and fanned the Filipino to cool her down while while coordinating with others to contact authorities.

Three-hour-long walk to save hiker

The woman needed quick medical attention, and evacuation was a major challenge because of the remote, rugged terrain near the country's border area. With no immediate access to air or ground rescue, Faisal decided to carry out the evacuation himself. Hoisting the semi-conscious hiker on his back, he walked for three hours to cover the narrow, exposed trail and get to waiting emergency services.

Ambulance and police teams, who were already on standby, immediately took over her care. "At least four official vehicles were waiting for her and immediately took control of the situation,” he said.

She was initially treated in Ras Al Khaimah before being transferred to a Dubai hospital. After the condition stabilised, she was discharged on Wednesday night (April 29).

Inadequate preparation, underestimating conditions

Faisal, founder of AFT Adventures, trains hikers and mountaineers and has summited Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania nine times and Mount Elbrus in Russia five times.

Having participated in several mountaineering trips and witnessed search-and-rescue efforts over the years, he said most emergencies arise from two common causes: lack of preparation and underestimating trail conditions.

“People often don’t fully understand the terrain, the weather, or the physical demands,” Faisal explained. “Simple things like carrying enough water, wearing the right gear, or knowing what to do in an emergency are often overlooked.”

He added that many hikers underestimate the impact of heat, exposure to terrain, and physical strain, particularly during the transition into summer.

Risk of hiking in summer

With temperatures in the UAE rising sharply, Faisal warned hikers to take extra precautions. “The weather can change quickly. One day feels manageable, the next it is like an oven. There was some respite due to the March rains and the weather was cooler; however, many hikers were caught by surprise and the temperature rose quickly."

He advised avoiding hikes when outdoor temperatures exceed normal body temperature (around 36-37°C), as the body struggles to regulate heat under such conditions.

For those who still choose to hike, he recommends:

Starting early morning (before sunrise until around 8-9am) or after sunset

Carrying at least one litre of water per hour of hiking

Wearing light, breathable clothing

Monitoring for symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, fatigue or blurred vision

Hiking in groups with licensed guides is a requirement by the Fujairah and Ras al Khaimah Tourism departments

Heatstroke is a medical emergency

According to Dr Mohamed Mustafa Elsheikh, consultant, internal medicine at Burjeel Medical Center in Al Falah, heatstroke is a medical emergency requiring immediate intervention.

"The first step is to move the person to a shaded or air-conditioned area and begin active cooling," he said. "Remove any excess clothing and begin active cooling measures such as applying cold packs to the neck, armpits, and groin, or sponging the body with cool water while ensuring adequate airflow. If the individual is conscious, small sips of water may be given, but avoid forcing fluids."

If someone has a seizure from extreme heat, prioritise their safety and keep their airway open. Gently place them on their side to prevent choking and do not restrain their movements. Do not put anything in their mouth.

Dr Elsheikh stressed that early recognition of symptoms such as dizziness, headache or nausea can prevent escalation to life-threatening conditions.

"Nature is beautiful but can be unpredictable," Faisal said. "Respect the conditions, know your body and prepare properly, and never underestimate the mountain."